Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in July

  • During July, retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased marginally to 6.17% and 6.20%, respectively, from 7.02% and 7.04%, in the previous month

Rhik Kundu
Published29 Aug 2024, 10:46 PM IST
The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of farm workers and rural labourers came from food, miscellaneous groups and fuel and light groups.(Mint)

New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers fell marginally in July compared with the previous month to 6.17% and 6.20%, respectively, mainly due to lower prices of some food items, the labour and employment ministry said on Thursday.

During June 2024, retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers stood at 7.02% and 7.04%, respectively, and 7.43% and 7.26% a year ago.

Also Read: Fighting food inflation is not a challenge for a single fighter

Retail inflation rose by 3.54% in July, its lowest in 59 months, according to data from the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.

Rise in food inflation

The rise in food inflation, a persistent challenge, at 5.42% in July, was the lowest since June 2023, when it was 4.55%.

Also Read: India’s retail inflation eases to 3.54% in July, lowest in five years

Food inflation rose 9.36% in June, 8.69% in May and 8.70% in April.

The All-India retail inflation for AL (agricultural labourers) and RL (rural labourers) for July 2024 increased by 10 points each to 1,290 and 1,302 points, respectively, compared to the previous month.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,280 and 1,292 points, respectively, in June 2024.

The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of farm workers and rural labourers came from food, miscellaneous groups and fuel and light groups.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyRetail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in July

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue