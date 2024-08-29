Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in July

New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers fell marginally in July compared with the previous month to 6.17% and 6.20%, respectively, mainly due to lower prices of some food items, the labour and employment ministry said on Thursday.
During June 2024, retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers stood at 7.02% and 7.04%, respectively, and 7.43% and 7.26% a year ago.
Retail inflation rose by 3.54% in July, its lowest in 59 months, according to data from the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.
The rise in food inflation, a persistent challenge, at 5.42% in July, was the lowest since June 2023, when it was 4.55%.
Food inflation rose 9.36% in June, 8.69% in May and 8.70% in April.
The All-India retail inflation for AL (agricultural labourers) and RL (rural labourers) for July 2024 increased by 10 points each to 1,290 and 1,302 points, respectively, compared to the previous month.
The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,280 and 1,292 points, respectively, in June 2024.
The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of farm workers and rural labourers came from food, miscellaneous groups and fuel and light groups.
