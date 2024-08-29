Hello User
Business News/ Economy / Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in July

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in July

Rhik Kundu

  • During July, retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased marginally to 6.17% and 6.20%, respectively, from 7.02% and 7.04%, in the previous month

The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of farm workers and rural labourers came from food, miscellaneous groups and fuel and light groups.

New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers fell marginally in July compared with the previous month to 6.17% and 6.20%, respectively, mainly due to lower prices of some food items, the labour and employment ministry said on Thursday.

During June 2024, retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers stood at 7.02% and 7.04%, respectively, and 7.43% and 7.26% a year ago.

Also Read: Fighting food inflation is not a challenge for a single fighter

Retail inflation rose by 3.54% in July, its lowest in 59 months, according to data from the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.

Rise in food inflation

The rise in food inflation, a persistent challenge, at 5.42% in July, was the lowest since June 2023, when it was 4.55%.

Also Read: India’s retail inflation eases to 3.54% in July, lowest in five years

Food inflation rose 9.36% in June, 8.69% in May and 8.70% in April.

The All-India retail inflation for AL (agricultural labourers) and RL (rural labourers) for July 2024 increased by 10 points each to 1,290 and 1,302 points, respectively, compared to the previous month.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,280 and 1,292 points, respectively, in June 2024.

The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of farm workers and rural labourers came from food, miscellaneous groups and fuel and light groups.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rhik Kundu

Rhik writes about the Indian economy and its crucial indicators. He is constantly navigating corporates, decoding policies, and dabbling with everything in between.
