Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in July

New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers fell marginally in July compared with the previous month to 6.17% and 6.20%, respectively, mainly due to lower prices of some food items, the labour and employment ministry said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During June 2024, retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers stood at 7.02% and 7.04%, respectively, and 7.43% and 7.26% a year ago.

Rise in food inflation The rise in food inflation, a persistent challenge, at 5.42% in July, was the lowest since June 2023, when it was 4.55%.

Also Read: India’s retail inflation eases to 3.54% in July, lowest in five years Food inflation rose 9.36% in June, 8.69% in May and 8.70% in April.

The All-India retail inflation for AL (agricultural labourers) and RL (rural labourers) for July 2024 increased by 10 points each to 1,290 and 1,302 points, respectively, compared to the previous month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,280 and 1,292 points, respectively, in June 2024.