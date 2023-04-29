Retail inflation for industrial workers falls to 5.79% in March: Govt

New Delhi: Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 5.79% in March from 6.16% in February 2023, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.
“Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.79% compared to 6.16% for the previous month (February 2023) and 5.35% during the corresponding month (March 2022) a year before," the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.
in March, food inflation stood at 5.02% against 6.13% in the previous month and 6.27% during the corresponding month a year ago.
The All-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers) for March rose 0.6 points and stood at 133.3 points. It was at 132.7 points in February.
The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from the fuel & light group, contributing 0.25 percentage points to the total change.
At the item level, the rise in index was due to cooking gas/LPG, firewood and chips, hospital/nursing home charges, medicine allopathic, motor cycle/scooter moped, toilet soap, tooth paste, arhar dal, cow milk, dairy milk, fish fresh, pure ghee, apple, banana, cauliflower, brinjal, cabbage, bitter guard, French bean, lemon, peas, cumin seed and cooked meal.
But this increase was largely checked by wheat atta, rice, potato, onion, drum stick, lady finger, tomato, grapes, soyabean oil, sunflower oil, mustard oil, cotton seed oil, poultry chicken, egg-hen etc.
Ahmedabad recorded a maximum increase of 3.3 points followed by Jamshedpur and Gurugram with 3.2 and 3.1 points, respectively.
The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.
The index is compiled for 88 centres and all-India and is released on the last working day of the succeeding month.