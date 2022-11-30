Retail inflation for industrial workers moderates to 6.08% in October

Retail inflation for industrial workers moderates to 6.08% in October1 min read . 07:49 PM IST
- The food inflation for October stood at 6.52% as against 7.76% in the previous month
NEW DELHI :The retail inflation for industrial workers came down to 6.08 percent in October, from 6.49 per cent in September 2022, the govt said on Wednesday.
“Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.08 per cent compared to 6.49 per cent for the previous month and 4.52 per cent during the corresponding month a year before," a labour ministry statement said.
The All-India CPI-IW for October, 2022 increased by 1.2 points and stood at 132.5 (one hundred thirty two point five). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.91 per cent with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 1.30 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.
The food inflation for October stood at 6.52 percent as against 7.76 percent in the previous month. Meanwhile, in the corresponding period of preceding fiscal, it stood at 2.20 percent.
The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 0.76 percentage points to the total change.
Rice, Wheat, Wheat Atta, Buffalo Milk, Poultry/Chicken, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Onion, Potato, Tomato, Peas, Chillies dry, Biscuits, Vada, Idli, Dosa, Cooked Meals, Tea cup, Doctor’s fee etc. were responsible for the rise in the index.
However, it said this increase was largely checked by Apple, Banana, Fish fresh, Palm Oil, Mustard oil, Cotton seed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Chillies Green, Brinjal, Orange, French Bean, Electricity Domestic etc. putting downward pressure on the index.
The index is compiled for 88 centres and all-India and is released on the last working day of the succeeding month.
At centre level, Ludhiana recorded a maximum increase of 3.6 points. Among others, 4 centres recorded increase between 3 to 3.4 points, 14 centres between 2 to 2.9 points, 29 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 25 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points.
On the contrary, Doom-Dooma Tinsukia and Haldia recorded a maximum decrease of 1.3 points each. Among others, 2 centers recorded decrease between 1 to 1.2 points, 8 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. Rest of three centers index remained stationary.
The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling CPI-IW every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.