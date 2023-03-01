Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 6.16% in January

Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 6.16% in January1 min read . 02:15 PM IST
The food inflation for January stood at 5.69% as against 4.10% in the previous month and 6.22% a year ago
New Delhi: The retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 6.16% in January from 5.50% in December 2022, official data showed on Wednesday.
The food inflation for January stood at 5.69% as against 4.10% in the previous month. In the corresponding period of preceding fiscal, it stood at 6.22%.
“Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.16% compared to 5.50% for the previous month and 5.84% during the corresponding month a year before," a labour ministry statement said.
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers-Industrial Workers for January increased by 0.5 points and stood at 132.8. “On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.38% with respect to previous month compared to decrease of 0.24% recorded between corresponding months a year ago," it added.
The maximum upward pressure in current index came from housing group contributing 0.40 percentage points to the total change.
House rent, wheat, wheat atta, cow milk, apple, banana, orange, brinjal, lady finger, kundru, cumin seed/jira, egg hen, cooked meal, pan finished, zarda, medicine allopathic, toilet soap, etc. were responsible for the rise in the index.
However, the increase was largely checked by potato, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, peas, onion, capsicum, french beans, green coriander leaves, radish, tomato, soyabean oil, sunflower oil, poultry chicken, etc. which put downward pressure on the index.
The index is compiled for 88 centres and all-India and is released on the last working day of the succeeding month.
The Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour & Employment compiles CPI-IW every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.