India's retail inflation in the month of August marginally eased to 5.30%, staying within Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s target range for second month in a row, as moderation in food price rises was offset by continued supply-chain disruptions, the government data showed on Monday. It was 5.59% in July and had surged 6.69% in August 2020.

The RBI has been mandated by the government to keep retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side.

Data released by National Statistics Office(NSO) showed food inflation decelerated to 3.11% in August from 4% in July as vegetable prices contracted 11.7% during the month. However, fuel and light inflation remained elevated at 12.95% while services inflation also remained high at 6.4% in August.

As per the Reuters poll of September 6-8 poll of 41 economists, the consumer price inflation may remain at 5.60% in August from a year earlier, little changed from a three-month low of 5.59% in July.

“It has come as a relief," said Vivek Kumar, an economist at QuantEco Research. “From a policy perspective, last two months inflation print vindicates MPC’s accommodative monetary policy stance."

"Inflation trended lower in August on the back of favourable base effects and moderating sequential food prices in most segments barring oil and fats. Core inflation also rose by a slower 5.8% y/y in August vs average 6.1% in the prior three months.

“Favourable base effects are expected to soften inflation readings to sub-5% in 4Q21, lending downside risks to the RBI's projection for this quarter and the next. These inflation tailwinds will allow the central bank to remain accommodative at the October policy review, with a bigger focus on liquidity management via absorption measures," said Radhika Rao, economist, DBS Bank, Singapore.

Sreejith Balasubramanian, Economist - Fund Management, IDFC AMC, Mumbai, noted that even as core inflation remains elevated at 5.8% y/y in August and an average of 5.9% FYTD (financial year to date), signs of a sustainable demand recovery apart from supply-side factors continue to remain important.

"The extent of manifestation of sequentially softer cereal and vegetable prices (based on available real-time data so far in September) in official CPI, sectoral supply adjustments, commodity prices, services inflation, etc. will be crucial ahead," he added.

Moreover, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had earlier said that the retail inflation will gradually start to moderate from current levels and is "highly unlikely" to remain above 6% for a sustainable period.

"Our expectation is that from now on, inflation will gradually moderate, so the possibility of a sustained increase in inflation, beyond 6%, is highly unlikely," said Das in an interview with a business daily.

Last month, Das, in the minutes of the latest monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, said India needs to continue monetary policy support for the economy while remaining watchful of inflationary pressures.

Das said that the RBI has focussed on growth during the pandemic and instead of a 4% retail inflation target, it decided to operate in 2%-6% band.

The governor said the central bank would anchor inflation around 4% over time, without specifying a precise time for this.

Last month, the MPC held rates steady and said it would continue to retain its accommodative policy stance until growth has revived on a sustainable basis.

