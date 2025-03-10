Retail inflation likely eased further to 3.9% in February: Mint poll
SummaryAfter struggling to keep inflation around 4%, the Reserve Bank of India may see a softer print ahead of its monetary policy meeting in April, which could make the expected delivery of another rate cut easier.
India's retail inflation likely eased further to 3.9% in February from 4.3% in the previous month, driven by a continued decline in food prices, according to a Mint poll of 25 economists. This would mark the fourth consecutive month of cooling inflation and help make a case for another rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April.