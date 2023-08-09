Retail inflation in July likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Retail inflation in July likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 12:35 PM IST
India's retail inflation likely breached the upper end of the central bank's tolerance band, reaching 6.40% in July, due to surging food prices caused by an erratic monsoon, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.40% in July on surging food prices, breaching the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% tolerance band for the first time in five months, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message