India's retail inflation inches up to three-month high of 1.3% in December

NEW DELHI: India’s retail inflation rose to 1.3% in December from 0.7% in November, data released by the statistics ministry on Monday showed, as food deflation moderated and favourable base effects began to fade.

The December reading was the highest in three months, signalling a gradual exit from a period of unusually low inflation. Inflation has remained below the lower tolerance band of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2-6% target range for five of the past six months, but is now expected to move closer to the central bank’s 4% target as base effects turn unfavourable.

The December print was below the consensus estimate of 1.6% in a Mint poll of economists, who had flagged a bottoming out of food prices and early signs of firming up inflationary pressures.

Food inflation, which carries nearly a 40% weight in the consumer price index (CPI), remained in deflation at -2.7% in December, though the pace of decline eased from -3.9% in November. Economists said month-on-month data pointed to a sequential pick-up in food prices, signalling that the deflationary phase that began in June 2025 is nearing its end, after being driven by favourable supply conditions and a high base.

The December reading places average CPI inflation for the third quarter of FY26 at 0.8%, marginally above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projection of 0.6% for the quarter.

While inflation remains comfortably below the medium-term target of 4%, the upward drift could prompt a more cautious stance from the central bank. Since February last year, the RBI has cut policy rates by a cumulative 125 basis points, aided by low inflation and easing price pressures across food and fuel.