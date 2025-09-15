Mint Explainer: Has inflation been tamed?

Retail inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, has been declining for months. In August, it was a comfortable 2.07%. Mint looks at the factors that contributed to the decline in prices, how sustainable they are and factors that can play spoilsport. In other words, has India finally tamed inflation?

What does retail inflation look like?

Retail inflation broke the nine-month declining trend in August to touch 2.07% as against the revised print of 1.61% in July. At the present level, it is at the lower end of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) comfort zone of 6% to 2%. In October last year, retail inflation stood at 6.21%.

What has caused prices to fall?

It is mainly due to the fall in prices of vegetables and other food articles such as cereals, thanks to good rabi and kharif crops last year. The overall food inflation was a low 0.7%. Core inflation held its ground too at 4.3% against 4.1% in July. While most of its categories such as clothing and furniture, housing, food and beverages did not see a significant spike, the jump in gold prices pushed up the core inflation.

Fuel inflation declined marginally. Experts said that excess capacity in China has had a role in lower core inflation thanks to lower cost of imports.

What is the outlook for FY26?

RBI has projected retail inflation of 3.1% for FY26, but experts see actual inflation undershooting that estimate. In fact, this has been the case for the last three quarters. In the first quarter, retail inflation at 2.7% was lower than RBI’s 2.9% estimate. In Q2, it is expected to fall below 2%, thanks to a high base effect.

Also Read | RBI at fork in the road, experts back chasing headline inflation

Food inflation in September last year was a high 9.2%. The third quarter will continue to see low inflation as it benefits from lower GST rates. Inflation is expected to rise in Q4 to 4% levels as the benefits of favourable base effect cease and food prices rise due to excess rainfall and flooding in some parts of the country. But overall, experts see FY26 inflation undershooting RBI’s estimate by 20 to 50 basis points.

Has inflation finally been tamed?

Yes, for now. Retail inflation, experts say, is expected to be benign at around 4% for the next couple of years (FY26 & FY27). This is the mid-point of RBI’s inflation band. But they do not see a permanent victory here. With over 50% of India’s farmland rain-dependent and climate change playing havoc, food inflation can be very unpredictable. Though RBI has some control over the core inflation, geopolitical factors could upset the applecart quite easily.

How will the GST rate cut impact inflation?

GST rate cuts will certainly lower inflation, but the quantum of reduction will depend a lot on the extent to which the industry passes the benefits. According to a study by Emkay Global Financial Services, GST rate reduction can reduce retail inflation by 98 basis points on an annualized basis if there is a full pass-through.

Most experts expect at least a 50 to 60 basis points reduction, assuming a 70% pass-through levels. This benefit will accrue from the third quarter of the current fiscal year and can have a positive effect on inflation in FY27 as well.

What will be the effect of low inflation on the economy?

While RBI is likely to maintain the status quo on both repo rate and policy stance in the October Monetary Policy Committee meeting, a 25 to 50 basis point cut is expected in December, if inflation remains low and downside risks to growth materialize due to geopolitical factors and an aggressive rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

Also Read | Retail inflation shoots up in August but stays within RBI’s target band

Low inflation will continue to boost real gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate but hurt nominal GDP growth like in the first quarter. Lower nominal GDP growth will have a direct bearing on revenue mobilisation which is already weak so far this fiscal year. It will test the government’s fiscal responsibility unless the GST rate cut triggers a massive boom in consumption.