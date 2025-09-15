Mint Explainer: Has inflation been tamed?
With over 50% of India’s farmland rain-dependent and climate change playing havoc, food inflation can be very unpredictable. Though RBI has some control over core inflation, geopolitical factors could upset the applecart quite easily.
Retail inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, has been declining for months. In August, it was a comfortable 2.07%. Mint looks at the factors that contributed to the decline in prices, how sustainable they are and factors that can play spoilsport. In other words, has India finally tamed inflation?