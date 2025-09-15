Mint Explainer: Has inflation been tamed?

What has caused prices to fall?

It is mainly due to the fall in prices of vegetables and other food articles such as cereals, thanks to good rabi and kharif crops last year. The overall food inflation was a low 0.7%. Core inflation held its ground too at 4.3% against 4.1% in July. While most of its categories such as clothing and furniture, housing, food and beverages did not see a significant spike, the jump in gold prices pushed up the core inflation.