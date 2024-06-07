Retail inflation for industrial workers falls to 3.87% in April

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 3.87% in April, down from 4.20% in March, mainly due to falling food prices across certain categories.

The inflation was at 5.09% in April 2023. According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the year-on-year inflation for March stood at 4.20% compared to 5.79% in March 2023.

Food inflation was 8.70% in April, up from 8.52% in March, and 8.66% in February, due to a rise in prices of cereals, meat and fish, and fruit.

However, inflation was lower for vegetables, pulses, sugar, and spices than the previous month.

Meanwhile, the retail inflation for agricultural labourers and rural labourers stood at 7.03% and 6.96%, respectively, down from 7.15% and 7.08% during the previous month.

"In March 2024, both the CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased by 1 point, reaching 1259 and 1270, respectively," the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement.

"In April 2024, the CPI-AL rose by 4 points to 1263, while the CPI-RL increased by 5 points to 1275," it added.

The Labour Bureau, an affiliate of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, compiles the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month based on retail prices collected from markets in 88 industrially important centres in the country.

Meanwhile, retail inflation data for agricultural and rural labourers were collected from 600 villages across 20 States.

Interstingly, the All-India retail inflation for industrial workers for February 2024 increased by 0.3 points at 139.2 points. The index for March 2024 decreased by 0.3 points and stood at 138.9 points.

The all-India retail inflation for industrial workers for April increased by 0.5 points to 139.4.

The government uses the CPI-IW to fix the dearness allowance for employees and the dearness relief for pensioners.