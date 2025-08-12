Retail inflation eases to 1.55% in July

Retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 1.55% in July, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday.
A Mint poll of 22 economists had projected that CPI inflation would fall to 1.4% in July, the lowest since January 2014 under the current CPI series, with 2012 as the base year. The economists had projected CPI inflation in the range of 1.1-1.8%.
However, they said the easing could be bottoming out, with inflation likely to edge up from August. So far, a favourable base effect, particularly in food prices, has kept inflation in check.
CPI headline inflation declined for the eighth consecutive month to a 77-month low of 2.1% in June, driven primarily by a sharp decline in food inflation, led by improved agricultural activity and various supply-side measures, the Reserve Bank of India said at its monetary policy review on 6 August. The central bank revised its inflation forecast from 3.7% to 3.1%.
The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee noted that while headline inflation was much lower than projected earlier, it was mainly due to volatile food prices, especially of vegetables.
Core inflation has remained steady around the 4% mark, as anticipated. CPI inflation, however, is likely to edge up above 4% in Q4 of FY26 and beyond as unfavourable base effects and demand-side factors from policy actions come into play, the RBI said.
