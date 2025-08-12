Retail inflation eases to 1.55% in July

Retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 1.55% in July, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday.

A Mint poll of 22 economists had projected that CPI inflation would fall to 1.4% in July, the lowest since January 2014 under the current CPI series, with 2012 as the base year. The economists had projected CPI inflation in the range of 1.1-1.8%.

However, they said the easing could be bottoming out, with inflation likely to edge up from August. So far, a favourable base effect, particularly in food prices, has kept inflation in check.

CPI headline inflation declined for the eighth consecutive month to a 77-month low of 2.1% in June, driven primarily by a sharp decline in food inflation, led by improved agricultural activity and various supply-side measures, the Reserve Bank of India said at its monetary policy review on 6 August. The central bank revised its inflation forecast from 3.7% to 3.1%.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee noted that while headline inflation was much lower than projected earlier, it was mainly due to volatile food prices, especially of vegetables.

