Retail inflation jumps to near 8 year-high in April; muted factory output growth in March

CPI jumped to 7.79% in April compared to 6.95% in March while food inflation jumped to 8.38% from 7.68% in March, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed
Retail inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) shot up sharply to 7.79% in April while industrial output showed muted growth in March at 1.9% over a high base, highlighting the economic challenges facing policymakers.
CPI jumped to 7.79% in April compared to 6.95% in March while food inflation jumped to 8.38% from 7.68% in March, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Thursday. CPI has now remained above the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6% for the fourth consecutive month and signalled further tightening of the monetary policy.
Industrial output data which was also released by the ministry on Thursday showed that consumer goods output showed a contraction in March from the year ago period indicating the impact of inflation on consumption while capital goods output growth, a proxy for investment growth, remained muted in March over a high base.
“Notwithstanding some improvement relative to the previous month, consumer durables and non-durables continued to report an unnerving year-on-year contraction in March 2022, underscoring the fragile nature of consumption demand amidst the commodity price-inflicted price increases being undertaken by producers," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA Ltd.
The surge in the CPI inflation has clearly justified the off-cycle rate hike last week, and significantly raised the likelihood of a back-to-back rate increase in June 2022, said Nayar.
Earlier this month, the RBI increased the policy repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40% citing persistent inflationary pressures in the economy. This was RBI’s first increase in borrowing rates since August 2018.
The CPI inflation jumped to a 95 month high of 7.8% in April 2022, resoundingly higher than our forecast of 7.4%, with a sharp but expected spike in food inflation pushing up the headline figure, even as core inflation printed at a rather unpleasant level, said Nayar.