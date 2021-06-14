Retail inflation jumps to six-month high of 6.3% in May

The Reserve Bank of India expects a normal southwest monsoon along with comfortable buffer stocks to help keep cereal price pressures in check. “On the other hand, the rising trajectory of international crude prices within a broad-based surge in international commodity prices and logistics costs is worsening cost conditions. These developments could keep core price pressures elevated, although weak demand conditions may temper the pass-through to consumer inflation," RBI had said in its latest monetary policy review.

