India's retail inflation under the new series is expected to rise to 3.1% in February from 2.8% in January, driven by increases in prices of some food items from a year ago, according to a Mint poll of 18 economists.
Retail inflation likely inched up to 3.1% in February: Mint poll
SummaryEven as retail inflation inches up and core inflation remains stable, the Iran conflict and the threat of an oil supply shock could emerge as a key headwind to India's price stability.
