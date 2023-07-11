India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation likely rose to 4.6 per cent on higher vegetable prices in June, after hitting a 25-month low at 4.25 per cent in May 2023. The pressure on vegetable prices was a result of the El Nino impact in India. The uneven monsoon rains have damaged crops of some perishable foods and hindered the movement of goods, resulting in shortages of basic ingredients for cooking, such as tomatoes, chillies and onions.

