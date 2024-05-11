Retail inflation likely to be steady at 4.87% in April: Mint poll
Summary
- While food prices are expected to see a rise from the previous month, a favourable base effect could keep year-on-year inflation from rising notably.
India's retail inflation is likely to have remained broadly unchanged at 4.87% in April, compared to 4.85% the previous month, a median estimate of 22 economists polled by Mint showed. Projections from the economists varied between 4.70% and 5.10%, with only four anticipating the inflation rate to exceed 5%.