Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / Retail inflation likely to be steady at 4.87% in April: Mint poll

Retail inflation likely to be steady at 4.87% in April: Mint poll

Payal Bhattacharya

  • While food prices are expected to see a rise from the previous month, a favourable base effect could keep year-on-year inflation from rising notably.

Even though inflation has significantly softened in recent months, it remains above the RBI's medium-term target of 4%.

India's retail inflation is likely to have remained broadly unchanged at 4.87% in April, compared to 4.85% the previous month, a median estimate of 22 economists polled by Mint showed. Projections from the economists varied between 4.70% and 5.10%, with only four anticipating the inflation rate to exceed 5%.

India's retail inflation is likely to have remained broadly unchanged at 4.87% in April, compared to 4.85% the previous month, a median estimate of 22 economists polled by Mint showed. Projections from the economists varied between 4.70% and 5.10%, with only four anticipating the inflation rate to exceed 5%.

The official data is set to be released on 13 May.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The official data is set to be released on 13 May.

While food prices are expected to have risen since March, a favourable base effect could prevent year-on-year inflation from increasing significantly in April. “Price pressures are rising, particularly for food, which is largely seasonal. However, these will likely be offset by a favourable base. Core inflation should continue its recent pace of moderation," Shreya Sodhani, Regional Economist, Barclays.

Also read: Why vegetable prices are burning a hole in your wallet

Even though inflation has significantly softened in recent months, it remains above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4%, keeping policymakers vigilant. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had reiterated concerns about persistent volatility in food inflation, emphasizing the vulnerability of the inflation trajectory to supply-side shocks.

"The success of the disinflation process so far should not distract us from the vulnerability of the inflation trajectory to the frequent incidence of supply-side shocks," Das had said during the April monetary policy meeting.

Also read: Price rise is a pet peeve for voters. Can it shape poll results, too?

With the onset of summer, price pressures typically escalate for perishable food items, particularly vegetables. However, if the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast for an above-normal monsoon holds true, some relief may be expected.

"While the much awaited La Nina conditions are likely to improve monsoons, in the interim period, increasing instances of heatwaves around the country will be a spoilsport for the doves," said Sujan Hajra, chief economist & executive director at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

He added that the forecast for the coming months remains uncertain. "With no signs of weather and geopolitics-related risks waning, the trajectory for inflation will remain bumpy, RBI will be cautious on its stance."

Also read: IMD proposes, will weather gods dispose? Here’s a data check.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes food, and fuel and light groups, is expected to have remained soft in April but could face potential risks from an upturn in global commodity prices in the coming months.

Kanika Pasricha, chief economic adviser at Union Bank, expects core CPI inflation to come in at a record low of 3.1% in April, but said, “We will closely watch for trends in global commodity prices (especially oil & gold), along with monsoon trends to assess inflation trajectory."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal is a data journalist with a keen eye for writing intricate stories hidden within numbers. She hold a Masters degree in Economics, and enjoys covering economy, corporate, and stock markets through the lens of data-driven storytelling. She has worked on a lot of stories surrounding macroeconomic indicators.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.