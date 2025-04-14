Retail inflation likely down to 3.5% in March, allowing RBI rate cut: Mint poll
SummaryInflation likely eased further, making it easy for the Reserve Bank of India to cut the policy repo rate amid the tariff-led uncertainty and risks.
Retail inflation is likely to have eased further to 3.5% in March from 3.6% in the previous month, thanks to declining food prices, showed a Mint poll of 14 economists. If the poll prediction comes true, it would mark the second consecutive month of sub-4% print and the longest streak of continuous inflation easing in at least five years.