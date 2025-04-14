Despite the recent easing, the average inflation for 2024-25 will be 4.6% (taking the poll prediction for March into account), higher than the central bank’s medium-term target albeit lower than its projection of 4.8%. According to RBI projections given last week, inflation is expected to remain below 4% for most of the current financial year. The RBI sees full-year inflation at 4.0%, with 3.6% in Q1, 3.9% in Q2, 3.8% in Q3, and 4.4% in Q4.