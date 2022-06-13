Retail inflation marginally eases in May to 7.04%, remains above RBI’s comfort level

Food inflation eased on the back of marginal decline in food prices after the government imposed a ban on wheat exports, an export curb on sugar and import duty relief on edible oils to tame food inflation
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India’s retail inflation continued to hover above RBI’s comfort level but marginally eased to 7.04% in May compared to 7.79% in March, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) showed on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India’s retail inflation continued to hover above RBI’s comfort level but marginally eased to 7.04% in May compared to 7.79% in March, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) showed on Monday.
Food inflation eased on the back of marginal decline in food prices after the government imposed a ban on wheat exports, an export curb on sugar and import duty relief on edible oils to tame food inflation. Food inflation in May stood at 7.97% compared to record high of 8.38% in April.
Food inflation eased on the back of marginal decline in food prices after the government imposed a ban on wheat exports, an export curb on sugar and import duty relief on edible oils to tame food inflation. Food inflation in May stood at 7.97% compared to record high of 8.38% in April.
However, the price of most of the food items including meat, fish, cereals, milk, oil, surged in May compared to April. Inflation index vegetables registered a sharp jump from 166.2 in March to 174.9 in May largely owing to high tomato prices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The favorable base has masked a sequential rise in prices across the categories. Core inflation also eased, however, was still close to the 6% mark indicating that inflation has become broad-based. With consumer inflation at elevated levels, household’s inflationary expectations have been on the rise in recent months," CareEdge chief economist Rajani Sinha said.
RBI had earlier this month raised the inflation forecast for the current financial year to 6.7% from its previous estimate of 5.7%. Economists feared that in a protracted war situation, international crude oil prices will likely remain volatile and hence pose upside risk to the projected inflation by the RBI.
In a bid to curb rising inflation, RBI has announced an off-cycle rate hike of 40 basis points in May and a 50 basis point rate hike in June to 4.90 per cent.
“In the second half of the fiscal, we could see some cooling of price pressures owing to control measures taken by RBI and the government. Robust Kharif output helped by a conducive monsoon could ease food prices to a certain extent," Sinha added.