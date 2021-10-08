Retail inflation may  ease  further to 4.5% in Sep

Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank, said the “present benign trend" may be temporary. RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is set to announce its fourth policy review of the fiscal on Friday. The recent drop in inflation figures could provide a breather to policymakers, but the underlying price pressures will be of concern. So far, they have refrained from changing their accommodative stance to avoid disrupting the economy’s nascent recovery. However, persistently high core inflation, as well as the fact that base effects would subside at the turn of the year, could be a focus for future policy changes.