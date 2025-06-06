Retail inflation seen dropping to 3% or below in May—lowest since 2019

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation is expected to have eased further to 3% or below in May—its lowest since April 2019—driven by higher supplies of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, softer global gold prices, and a favourable base effect, economists said.

That would mark a fourth consecutive month of sub-4% print, extending a streak of continuous easing after several months of elevated inflation because of stubborn food prices.

The consumer inflation reading for May is likely to fall to 2.7% primarily due to a drop in food inflation, Dipanwita Mazumdar, economist at Bank of Baroda, said in a recent note.

“Even globally, food and energy prices remain in favour. Q1FY26 also has the advantage of a favourable base for the inflation print," Mazumdar said, adding that “inflationary pressures remain skewed to the downside".

“The volatile TOP (tomatoes, onions, and potatoes) prices are still holding ground supported by better production. A moderation in the gold price in May ’25 would also largely cap core inflation," she added.

Also read | Early monsoon in India sparks hopes for bumper harvests, easing inflation

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday lowered its inflation forecast for 2025-26 to 3.7%, with estimates of 2.9% for the ongoing April-June first quarter, 3.4% for Q2, 3.9% for Q3, and 4.4% for Q4.

RBI had previously forecast retail inflation at 4% for 2025-26, with quarterly estimates of 3.6% for Q1, 3.9% for Q2, 3.8% for Q3, and 4.4% for Q4.

“The risks are evenly balanced," RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%.

Typically, higher availability of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes eases food inflation, as increased supply tends to lower prices.

According to data from the Unified Portal for Agricultural Statistics (UPAJ), TOP arrivals rose 26.4% year-on-year in May, reversing a 16.1% decline in the same month last year.

Mazumdar, however, cautioned that weather-related risks remain.

“These volatile TOP prices are already showing some degree of monthly buildup in prices. Especially for potato- and onion-producing states, rainfall has been in excess or large excess," she said. “Thus, vigilance is required for any weather-related disruption in prices in the coming days."

Also read | Centre plans to leverage high productivity in northeastern states to boost output of pulses, ease food inflation

Lowest in six years

Union Bank of India has pegged retail inflation for May at 3%, driven by easing prices of cereals and pulses, even as prices in other categories firmed up. In a recent report, it added that weak demand and stable commodity prices are likely to keep core inflation under check.

Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose 3.16% in April year-on-year, easing from 3.34% in March and 3.61% in February. In comparison, inflation stood at 4.83% in April last year.

Food inflation in April eased to 1.78% from 2.69% in March, 3.75% in February, and 4.83% in the same month last year.

India last saw CPI inflation fall below 3% in April 2019.

During the first half of 2019, CPI inflation stayed below 3% for several months—1.97% in January, 2.57% in February, 2.86% in March, and 2.99% in April, before rising to 3.05% in May and 3.18% in June.

Rating agency Icra Ltd also expects CPI inflation at 3% in May, citing largely benign food prices. “Barring a vegetable price shock, we foresee average FY2026 retail inflation at 3.5%," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra.

A senior government official, too, said retail inflation is likely to ease in May and the coming months due to falling food prices.

“Though inflation is primarily addressed by the RBI, we at the government feel that it’s under control," the official said, adding that seasonal supply-side issues are being monitored closely, with steps underway to lower the cost of essential commodities.

Also read | Retail inflation eases again in April, but signs of price pressures are there

More rate cuts?

However, some economists see a slightly higher inflation print for May—around 3.25%—due to modest rises in food and core prices.

Debopam Chaudhuri, chief economist at Piramal Enterprises Ltd, projects a 3.25% year-on-year rise, attributing it to modest increases in both food and core prices.

“A measured increase in core inflation reflects a normally functioning, healthy economy and is not a worrying trend," said Chaudhuri. “Importantly, inflation is projected to remain well below the RBI’s 4% threshold in the near term, thereby preserving ample space for further monetary easing—potentially another 50 bps of rate cuts."

Policymakers are increasingly focused on reviving growth momentum amid global and domestic headwinds, including weak consumption and sluggish corporate earnings.

Meanwhile, external factors such as US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and regional geopolitical tensions have further clouded the outlook.

RBI expects India’s GDP to grow at 6.5% in FY26, down from its earlier projection of 6.7% growth.