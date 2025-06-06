Retail inflation seen dropping to 3% or below in May—lowest since 2019
Summary
India's retail inflation is expected to ease further owing to higher supplies of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, softer global gold prices, and a favourable base effect. Besides, RBI, too, has lowered its inflation forecast for the ongoing first quarter.
New Delhi: India’s retail inflation is expected to have eased further to 3% or below in May—its lowest since April 2019—driven by higher supplies of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, softer global gold prices, and a favourable base effect, economists said.
