Retail inflation is now “stable" and temporary hikes in inflation on a few occasions are due to demand-supply mismatches arising out of global shocks and adverse weather conditions, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

India's retail inflation has declined from an average of 7.1% in April-October 2022 to 5.4% in the corresponding period of 2023, said Sitharaman in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

“The retail inflation is now stable and within the notified tolerance band of 2 per cent to 6 per cent. A steady decline in core inflation, estimated after removing volatile food and fuel items from retail inflation, has been critical in weakening the inflationary pressure in the Indian economy," she said.

The retail inflation in India has been mostly within acceptable limits after the notification of the inflation tolerance band in 2016, added the finance minister.

“Temporary increases in inflation on a few occasions are caused by demand-supply mismatches arising out of global shocks and adverse weather conditions," she said.

The core inflation rate has declined from 5.1% in April 2023 to 4.3% in October 2023.

Sitharaman also said that proactive supply-side initiatives by the central government and effective demand stabilisation measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have helped in resolving the demand-supply mismatches and rein in inflation.

To tame inflation, the government took several steps including strengthening buffers for key food items, making periodic open market releases, easing imports of essential food items through trade policy measures, and preventing hoarding through imposition/revision of stock limits, and channelling supplies through designated retail outlets.

To ensure food security for the poor, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which provides free foodgrains to about 81.35 crore beneficiaries, has been extended for five years with effect from January 1, 2024.

In October 2023, the government had raised the subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana from ₹200 to ₹300 per 14.2 kg cylinder.

