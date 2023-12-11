Retail inflation now stable, temporary rises due to demand-supply mismatches: Sitharaman
India's retail inflation has declined from an average of 7.1% in April-October 2022 to 5.4% in the corresponding period of 2023, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Retail inflation is now “stable" and temporary hikes in inflation on a few occasions are due to demand-supply mismatches arising out of global shocks and adverse weather conditions, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message