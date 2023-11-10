Retail Inflation preview: India's CPI expected to be around 4.6-4.9% in October
Thanks to easing food inflation, India's October retail inflation, or consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, is expected to come in the range of 4.6-4.9 per cent. This continued descent in inflation rates will provide the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a sense of assurance, enabling them to maintain interest rates at a stable level over the coming months, as suggested by experts.