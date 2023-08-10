India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation likely accelerated above the 6 per cent-mark on high vegetable prices in July, after rising to 4.81 per cent in June -before which it had a 25-month low in May on high base effect. The pressure on vegetable prices has been a result of the El Nino impact in India. The uneven monsoon rains have damaged crops of some perishable foods during the summer season and hindered the movement of goods, resulting in shortages of basic ingredients for cooking, such as tomatoes, chillies and onions.

A poll of 53 economists recently conducted by news agency Reuters predicted that the retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.40 per cent in July on surging food prices, breaching the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2 per cent-6 per cent tolerance band for the first time in five months.

Even though CPI inflation rose higher than Street estimates at 4.81 per cent in June, it was still below the central bank's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for the fourth straight month.

Broadly, India's inflation trajectory is expected to be benign, but highly vulnerable to changes in food prices, DSP Mutual Fund in its August edition of Netra report.

With almost half of the CPI basket comprising food items, any price changes in this category have a substantial effect on the overall inflation rate in India. So, even small fluctuations in food prices can have a significant impact on the cost of living for the average Indian consumer, according to DSP.

Some food items, especially essentials like vegetables, grains, and dairy, tend to have relatively inelastic demand. ‘’This means that changes in their prices lead to disproportionate changes in overall spending, as people cannot easily reduce consumption even if prices increase. As a result, food inflation can quickly affect household budgets and lead to decreased purchasing power,'' said DSP in its report.

Food prices, which account for nearly half of the inflation basket, have soared in the last two months largely due to the erratic monsoon throughout the country, pushing tomato prices at wholesale markets up more than 1,400 per cent in the past three months, according to Reuters.

Although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) usually sees through any transient food price changes, but a series of supply side disruptions can raise inflation expectations. For now, India remains insolated from any major food price upward spiral, but this is something to be monitored in case supply side challenges resurface, according to DSP.

Retail inflation estimates

Economists predict that the food price surge is likely to persist for the next few weeks, which will likely keep the CPI inflation elevated till the third quarter of current fiscal.

"There are no signs of any sequential moderation in food prices in August. Although it is still early in the month, we expect CPI inflation prints to remain elevated in the next couple of months, and then start easing in Q4 2023,'' said Rahul Bajoria, Chief India economist at Barclays in a recent note on macro data.

Meanwhile, market analysts say investors await inflation data from US and India for further direction. The RBI will announce its third MPC stance for the current fiscal on August 10. Economists largely expect the rate-setting panel to maintain the status quo on interest rates and stance.

‘’As we move towards the end of Q1FY24 results season, action will shift to macro factors, with many economic data due for release during the week. Investors await key inflation data from US, India and China for further market direction,'' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Recently, Morgan Stanley said it expects India's CPI inflation during July to be around 6.2 per cent-6.4 per cent. In a report titled 'Assessing Risks to Inflation Trajectory', the global brokerage firm said it expects India's retail inflation to leap to 6.2 per cent at the end of the quarter ended September, against its previous forecast of 5.5 per cent, due to higher food inflation.

The retail inflation is, however, expected to moderate to a 5-6 per cent range during the second half of FY24, it added. The investment banking and financial services major said that despite its core inflation forecast for India remaining unchanged, it maintains the base case of a shallow rate cut cycle from January-March 2024. It also expects the recent trend in inflation to undergo broad-based moderation, and a possibility of a delayed start in the rate cut cycle.

The RBI projected CPI inflation for the current fiscal (FY24) at 5.1 per cent while announcing the second MPC stance for the fiscal on June 8. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led rate-setting panel has predicted inflation at 4.6 per cent for the first quarter of fiscal 2023-34 (Q1FY24).

While the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is tasked with keeping inflation within a 2 per cent to 6 per cent range, it is expected to try and anchor inflation close to the 4 per cent mid-point of that band. However, if the CPI inflation stays elevated for the next two quarters, the central bank will likely not reduce repo rates in the near-term.

The Ministry of Statistics will likely release the retail inflation data for July on Friday, August 11 at 5:30 pm.

