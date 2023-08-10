India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation likely accelerated above the 6 per cent-mark on high vegetable prices in July, after rising to 4.81 per cent in June -before which it had a 25-month low in May on high base effect. The pressure on vegetable prices has been a result of the El Nino impact in India. The uneven monsoon rains have damaged crops of some perishable foods during the summer season and hindered the movement of goods, resulting in shortages of basic ingredients for cooking, such as tomatoes, chillies and onions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}