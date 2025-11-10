English
  • English
  • हिंदी

Retail inflation likely to hit record low of 0.3% in October on falling food prices, base effect and GST cuts: Mint poll

Manjul Paul 2 min read 10 Nov 2025, 02:33 pm IST
Retail inflation had jumped to 6.2% in October 2024 from 5.5% the previous month, which will provide a favourable base for inflation in October 2025. (Reuters)
Retail inflation had jumped to 6.2% in October 2024 from 5.5% the previous month, which will provide a favourable base for inflation in October 2025. (Reuters)
Summary

While headline inflation is expected to be ultra-low, economists warn that core inflation may have risen further to 4.5-4.7% in October, mainly because of the sharp rally in gold prices.

India’s retail inflation likely hit a record low of 0.3% in October, driven by continued food deflation, the statistical effect of a favourable base, and the impact of goods and services tax (GST) cuts, according to a Mint poll of 16 economists.

The economists projected inflation in the narrow range of 0.16% to 0.58%. If their projections prove accurate, this will be the lowest print under the current series, which includes inflation data from January 2014. Retail inflation data is scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

Also Read | MoSPI proposes changes to India’s housing inflation measurement

Retail inflation had jumped to 6.2% in October 2024 from 5.5% the previous month, which will provide a favourable base for inflation in October 2025. Similarly, food inflation jumped to 10.9% in October 2024 from 9.2% the previous month, which will help pull food inflation down as well. Cooling vegetable prices will also have an impact. With this, inflation is expected to come in below the lower limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2-6% band for the third time in four months.

“Food deflation likely deepened, given a sharp sequential decline in vegetable prices," said Dhiraj Nim, an economist at ANZ Bank. Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra, said the October print would reflect deeper deflation in food and beverages, as well the impact of GST cuts for several items in the CPI basket.

Also Read | India’s retail inflation likely inched up to 2.2% in August: Mint poll

While headline inflation is expected to be ultra-low, economists warned about high core inflation, which may have risen further to 4.5-4.7% in October, mainly owing to the sharp rally in gold prices.

Low headline inflation is in itself a cause of worry, but economists do not expect it to remain at this level for long. “October is likely to mark the trough in the current cycle, with base effects expected to see inflation resume its gradual climb in the coming months," said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank. “Unseasonal rains might impinge on the supply of fresh food perishables in the near term, which alongside an increase in import duties on selected pulses, reinforces our view that the bulk of the disinflation in food is likely behind us."

Also Read | India’s top IT firms face FY26 test amid slow growth, AI deflation and visa pain

Since the inflation trajectory is expected to reverse from here, economists don't expect more than one rate cut in near term. “There is a risk that inflation could undershoot the Reserve Bank of India’s forecasts, but its reversal is also imminent in FY27," Nim said. “This means there is limited additional monetary policy space to support growth."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue