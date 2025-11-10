Retail inflation likely to hit record low of 0.3% in October on falling food prices, base effect and GST cuts: Mint poll
Summary
While headline inflation is expected to be ultra-low, economists warn that core inflation may have risen further to 4.5-4.7% in October, mainly because of the sharp rally in gold prices.
India’s retail inflation likely hit a record low of 0.3% in October, driven by continued food deflation, the statistical effect of a favourable base, and the impact of goods and services tax (GST) cuts, according to a Mint poll of 16 economists.
