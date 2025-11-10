Low headline inflation is in itself a cause of worry, but economists do not expect it to remain at this level for long. “October is likely to mark the trough in the current cycle, with base effects expected to see inflation resume its gradual climb in the coming months," said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank. “Unseasonal rains might impinge on the supply of fresh food perishables in the near term, which alongside an increase in import duties on selected pulses, reinforces our view that the bulk of the disinflation in food is likely behind us."