Retail inflation soars to a 17-month high

“While we were expecting inflation to increase in March 2022, the pace of increase is higher than our expectations and is alarming. Even more worrying aspect is that the increase in inflation is across most categories, resulting in core inflation also breaching the 6% level. This reflects build-up of price pressures in the economy due to persistent commodity price increases and amplified supply bottlenecks," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist, Care Ratings. “The pass-through of elevated global oil prices to the transport sector could indirectly affect prices of other commodities, adding to the core price pressures," added Sinha, who expects retail inflation to remain close to 6% in the coming months.

