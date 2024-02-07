Retail inflation stabilised within 2-6% band, core rate declined to 3.8% in December'23: FM Sitharaman
Addressing concerns regarding inflation, Sitharaman highlighted a decline in retail inflation, which dropped from an average of 6.8 percent in April-December 2022 to 5.5 percent during the corresponding period in 2023.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while addressing the Parliament on Wednesday, February 7, said that India's retail inflation has stabilised within the 2-6 per cent tolerance band and core inflation has declined to 3.8 per cent in December 2023.
