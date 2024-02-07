Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while addressing the Parliament on Wednesday, February 7, said that India's retail inflation has stabilised within the 2-6 per cent tolerance band and core inflation has declined to 3.8 per cent in December 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the discussion on the Interim Union Budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman emphasized key financial indicators and government initiatives aimed at bolstering economic growth and fiscal stability.

Addressing concerns regarding inflation, Sitharaman highlighted a decline in retail inflation, which dropped from an average of 6.8 percent in April-December 2022 to 5.5 percent during the corresponding period in 2023. She noted that retail inflation had stabilized within the notified tolerance band of 2-6 percent, indicating a positive trend in economic indicators.

Sitharaman said, "Talking about inflation, retail inflation has declined from an average of 6.8 per cent in April-December 2022 to 5.5 per cent in the corresponding period of 2023. The retail inflation is now stable and within the notified tolerance band of 2-6 per cent. The core inflation has actually declined from 5.1 per cent in April 2023 to 3.8 per cent in December 2023".

The finance minister underscored a reduction in core inflation, which decreased from 5.1 percent in April 2023 to 3.8 percent in December 2023, signaling improved economic resilience.

In terms of capital expenditure for 2024-25, Sitharaman revealed an outlay of ₹11,11,111 crore, representing a 17 per cent increase over the Revised Estimates (RE) of 2023-24.

Sitharaman said, "For capital expenditure for 2024-25 we have kept and outlay of 11,11,111 crores which is about 17 per cent higher than the RE of 2023-24 and this outlay is higher than the projected GDP growth rate of 10.5 per cent. So even faster and higher than the GDP growth rate we have accommodated for capital expenditure".

The finance minister added, "The fiscal deficit glide path which we had submitted before the house and got approved, 5.8 per cent is what we have provided for this year, and in the forthcoming year we are predicting that it will be 5.1 per cent, actually 5.9 is what we have expected to reach and 5.2 is what we have expected to reach the next year but we have been fairly a lot more prudent".

This outlay, she noted, exceeded the projected GDP growth rate of 10.5 percent, reflecting the government's prioritization of infrastructure development and economic expansion. Sitharaman also outlined the fiscal deficit glide path, projecting a reduction to 5.1 percent in the forthcoming year, underscoring prudent fiscal management practices.

