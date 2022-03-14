After breaching upper tolerance of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), price rise in India continued to stay above the Central bank's tolerance band at 6.07% in February, thanks to higher food prices. In January, inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), stood at 6.01%.

Meanwhile, food inflation in the reporting month stood at 5.85% as against 5.43% in January. A Reuters poll predicted inflation at 5.93% in February on an annual basis.

Surging crude oil prices will likely push inflation much higher in the coming months. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, oil prices have skyrocketed. In March alone, they have surged about 35% - which will likely push up fuel, transport and other related components of inflation in March.

Petrol prices at fuel stations, where Indians will feel the effect from higher crude oil prices most acutely, have barely moved but are overdue a rise in coming weeks.

Recently, RBI deputy governor Michael Patra said the Central bank will have a relook at India's GDP growth and inflation projections in the upcoming monetary policy meeting.

RBI, in its last MPC meeting, has pegged GDP growth in the year beginning April to slow to 7.8% from an 8.9% pace estimated by the government for this year. The RBI also saw full-year inflation easing to 4.5% next fiscal from 5.3% now.

"Inflation printed at 6.07% in February, slightly higher than our estimates. This print, although does not reflect the increase in commodity prices due to Russia-Ukraine crisis. We expect inflation to rise further above 6% in March. For FY23, if oil prices average at $110 pbl in Q1 and moderate thereafter, inflation could still average at 5.7% in the year, taking into account the direct and indirect impact," said Sakshi Gupta, Senor Economist at HDFC Bank.

"That said, we do not expect the RBI to change its stance or policy rate at its April meeting. The central bank could continue to look through high inflation prints—viewing it as a supply side problem—in the near term and lean towards supporting growth. The latter is likely to also face headwinds due to the rising geopolitical tensions."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.