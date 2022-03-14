Inflation stays above RBI comfort zone for second straight month at 6.07% in Feb

"Inflation printed at 6.07% in February, slightly higher than our estimates. This print, although does not reflect the increase in commodity prices due to Russia-Ukraine crisis. We expect inflation to rise further above 6% in March. For FY23, if oil prices average at $110 pbl in Q1 and moderate thereafter, inflation could still average at 5.7% in the year, taking into account the direct and indirect impact," said Sakshi Gupta, Senor Economist at HDFC Bank.