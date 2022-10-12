Retail inflation surges to 5-month high of 7.41% in Sept: Govt1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 07:51 PM IST
- The rise in inflation in September was driven by higher food prices, with food inflation surging to 8.6% from 7.62% in August
Just at the time when the IMF has lowered its forecast of growth for India to 6.8% and highlighted the threat of inflation, the retail inflation rose to 7.41 per cent in September from 7 per cent in August, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Wednesday.