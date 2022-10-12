Home / Economy / Retail inflation surges to 5-month high of 7.41% in Sept: Govt

Just at the time when the IMF has lowered its forecast of growth for India to 6.8% and highlighted the threat of inflation, the retail inflation rose to 7.41 per cent in September from 7 per cent in August, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Wednesday.

The rise in inflation in September was driven by higher food prices, with food inflation surging to 8.6 percent from 7.62 percent in August, the data showed.

Fuel and electricity prices rose 11.44% year-on-year in September compared with a 10.78% rise the previous month

“This is the 9th month in a row that inflation is above the RBI mark and it does not look likely to come down any time soon with prices of certain food products to be pressurized in coming months due to lower kharif output. Rice, pulses and oilseeds production is likely to be lower this time," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

“We may expect CPI inflation to remain in the region of 6.75-7% for the next two months," he added.

Earlier, a Reuters poll of economists suggested the consumer price index-based inflation to come in at 7.30%, from 7.00% in August.

Separately, India’s factory output, measured through the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a contraction of (-) 0.8 per cent in August, the data showed.

