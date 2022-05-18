Retail inflation to average at 9-year high of 6.9% in FY23: Ind-Ra

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Official data released last week showed that domestic retail inflation surged to 7.79% in April, the fastest pace in eight years, led by a jump in food and fuel prices. Retail inflation averaged at 4.1% between FY16 and FY19
NEW DELHI: India's retail inflation is estimated to average at a nine-year of high of 6.9% in the current financial year ending March 2023, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Wednesday, signalling more pain for households in the coming months. The rating agency said it inflation based on consumer price index to continue rising till September.
Official data released last week showed that domestic retail inflation surged to 7.79% in April, the fastest pace in eight years, led by a jump in food and fuel prices. Retail inflation averaged at 4.1% between FY16 and FY19.
“The RBI believes this conflict is a tectonic shift, the spillover of which has caused not only a sudden spike in inflationary pressures worldwide but also heightened uncertainty. All this means, the future inflation trajectory is going to be heavily contingent upon the evolving geopolitical situation which is in a flux," said Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings.
After a 40 basis points off-cycle hike in policy rates announced earlier this month, the central bank is expected to increase policy rates by at least by 75bps in the rest of FY23, Ind-Ra said.
“The hike could also be 100-125bps, but this will depend on incoming data, policy actions by global central banks, global geopolitical situation and its spillover effect on the India economy," the agency said.
International crude oil prices along with both food and non-food commodities are likely to remain high and volatile, and will pose considerable upside risks to retail inflation, Pant said.
It estimated that the first rate increase by RBI will be of 50bps in June, and another 25bps in the October policy. Cash reserve ratio could also be hiked by 50bps to 5% by end of FY23, the agency added.
RBI has said geopolitical tensions have been ratcheting up inflation over the last 3 to 4 decades in major economies while moderating external demand.
“Inflation sensitive items relevant to India such as edible oils are facing shortages due to the conflict in Europe and export bans by key producers. The jump in fertiliser prices and other input costs has a direct impact on food prices in India," the central bank said.
Indicating more rate hikes going ahead, RBI has said that the normalisation of monetary policy in major advanced economies is now expected to gain pace significantly, both in terms of rate increases and unwinding of quantitative easing as well as rollout of quantitative tightening.
These developments would have ominous implications for emerging economies, including India, RBI said, adding that COVID-19 infections and lockdowns in major global production hubs are likely to accentuate global supply chain bottlenecks while depressing growth.