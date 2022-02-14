India's benchmark inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) firmed to 6.01%, hitting a seven-month high in January 2022, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday showed.

In December last year, the retail inflation had come in at 5.59% compared to 4.49% in November and 4.48% in October.

Retail inflation rose above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term tolerance band of 2-6% for the first time since June last year, leaving little headroom to continue with the pandemic-era easy-money policies. This comes after CPI stayed in RBI’s comfort zone for six consecutive months.

However, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das earlier on Monday had said that the statistical effect of a low base will continue to play out in inflation numbers in coming months and the resultant high annual inflation numbers should not create an alarm.

The RBI Governor also said price stability was at the top of the central bank’s mind and it meant adhering to the inflation target.

Notably, rural inflation at 6.12% was higher than urban retail inflation at 5.91%. Fuel and light inflation moderated to 9.32% year-on-year from 10.95% in December year-on-year. Food inflation edged higher to 5.58% in January 2022 compared to 4.47% in December 2021.

“The inflation outturn came in line with our and market expectations, with base effect playing a large part in pushing the headline print towards 6%. On a sequential basis, food prices are easing, the tax cuts on edible oils are possibly starting to penetrate and the peak in core inflation is likely behind us," Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

While there may be some overdue increases in motor vehicles fuel costs from March onwards, the broad mild downtrend in headline inflation ahead will unlikely to get disturbed meaningfully, she added.

