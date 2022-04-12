NEW DELHI : Retail sales grew 28% year-on-year in the month of March, while reporting a 12% growth over March 2019, according to the 26th edition of the Retail Business Survey conducted by the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

The findings of the survey released on Tuesday reveal that retailers in west India reported the highest growth followed by north and east. All categories reported a year-on-year growth in March as consumers stepped out and spent on consumer electronics, apparel, footwear and eating out.

“With the restrictions gone, offices have resumed normal working and consumers are stepping out to catch up on their social lives. Retailers are hopeful that quantitative growth will be restored and business will be back on a steady growth trajectory in FY 2022," RAI said in a statement.

However, growth in March also came on a lower base.

Compared to March 2021—retailers of consumer electronics and durables reported a 45% growth, while furniture and furnishings retailers reported a 28% growth in business. Retailers of food grocery clocked a 28% growth too while those selling apparel grew 26% year-on-year. However, compared to March 2019, beauty and wellness as well as footwear retail were the two categories that were still below pre-Covid levels. Consumer electronics and durables grew 60% in the same period; while food and grocery retail grew 13% compared to March 2019.

“The removal of pandemic-related restrictions has resulted in all-round growth of retail businesses across regions and categories including categories that were hitherto showing weak sales like garments and footwear," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI).

Rajagopalan, however, flagged inflation in most products like garments, electronics and fast moving consumer goods that could have helped growth figures as retailers took price increases