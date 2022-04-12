Retail sales report 28% growth in March: Survey

Compared to March 2021—retailers of consumer electronics and durables reported a 45% growth, while furniture and furnishings retailers reported a 28% growth in business. Retailers of food grocery clocked a 28% growth too while those selling apparel grew 26% year-on-year. However, compared to March 2019, beauty and wellness as well as footwear retail were the two categories that were still below pre-Covid levels. Consumer electronics and durables grew 60% in the same period; while food and grocery retail grew 13% compared to March 2019.