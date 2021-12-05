Retreat from globalization adds to inflation risks

Meanwhile, economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate the U.S. immigrant population this year is about three million lower than if pre-2017 immigration trends had continued. Domino’s Pizza Inc. CEO Richard Allison said on an October earnings call that lower immigration in recent years had contributed to the pandemic-driven shortage of labor, particularly drivers, which had added to costs and increased delivery fees. “In a country whose population is not growing as it used to, we, in our industry and a number of others, will need more immigration…to continue to have a robust workforce," he said.

