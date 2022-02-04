NEW DELHI : A key feature of this year’s budget is the sharp rise in the government’s capital expenditure, including a separate capex funding scheme for states. In an interview with Mint, finance secretary and secretary, department of expenditure, T.V. Somanathan explained the synergy between the central and state governments on capex and what is hindering the recovery in consumption. Edited excerpts:

The general feeling is that the Centre has done a lot on the supply side, such as reducing corporate tax rates, but has not done much to boost demand and consumption even in the budget for FY23. What is your take on it?

If we want to prescribe a medicine, you first diagnose the cause of the disease. The consumption problem is partly a problem of incomes, but it is also very much a problem of artificial caps on consumption. We have put restrictions on consumption at different levels meant to fight back the pandemic—you cannot go to a shop two days a week, or after 9 pm, or visit a movie hall or a restaurant. How will consumption pick up when we have artificial caps?

The assumption that a solution to the consumption issue has to come from a fiscal source, I think, is erroneous. Some people have suffered income losses. I sympathise with them and it is certainly a significant issue. However, if those with enough income cannot consume because of restrictions, how will the jobs be made available to those who need jobs? This is a feature that is arising out of non-economic reasons. Till such time non-economic factors and restraints remain, the government can do nothing to restore consumption fully. This is the fundamental issue. Consumption will return only when normalcy returns. So, with vaccination, followed by a more agile approach to tackling covid, which is happening, we will gradually move to a situation where normalcy will return and restrictions will go. As long as restrictions are there, consumption will never to normal levels. For non-economic phenomena, you cannot find an economic solution. The solution has to be tailored to the disease.

The services sector seemed to be the most affected during the pandemic. What is your assessment of a services recovery?

The biggest prerequisite to the recovery of the services sector is withdrawal of physical restrictions on the provisions of service. Once that happens, the conditions will be right for the revival of the sector. We have made provisions for loans, loan guarantees, liberal funding provision from banks, but that can only be effective when physical business conditions change. That is a health-related issue and not a financial parameter.

For restoring demand and consumption, it is important for us to reassess the cost-benefit trade-off between activity restrictions and health. I think, with successful mass vaccination having been achieved, the cost of restrictions such as curfews and non-opening of the services industry may become prohibitive compared to the benefits. We may have to reassess our strategy in light of the situation.

What are the broad goals you have pursued in the budget?

The main thrust or single big idea in the budget is to regenerate growth and employment and, in particular, gainful employment. There is a difference between employment given as a relief measure and true employment, giving a regular salary. The thrust in this budget was to create gainful employment through a big programme of public capital expenditure, which will be distributed both through the Centre and states. The involvement of states means that the capital expenditure will be widely dispersed and not just concentrated on building roads, railways, highways, and telecom lines. Apart from central capex, the budget has a big ₹1 trillion component for the capital expenditure of the states. This spending will be more dispersed in its application. These together are intended to create demand and jobs and kick off a multiplier effect. We hope to see a revival of the private capital investment cycle when they see the results or effects of the public capital expenditure. This is the one large message.

The second message is that India has to be ready for the India of the future. So, we are addressing the current requirements fiscally. However, there are many policy and funding requirements for this future. Both are sought to be addressed in the budget in terms of futuristic intervention. Some of these, which do have fiscal impacts, are the four coal gasification plants, the green hydrogen mission, which was announced last year and is being implemented now, and a number of other drone related initiatives. There are a number of things that are focused on the future. The indigenous world-class railway technology, the kavach system, is an example of how we will build the India of the future. There is a blend between trying to revive employment and growth in the short term and trying to lay the foundation for the India of tomorrow.

Are we seeing greater synergy between the Centre and states on stimulating economic growth through budgetary incentives?

The ₹1 trillion has been provided for states to undertake capital spending. This is an attempt to use the sources of both the Centre and states to achieve the objective of reviving growth and employment. It has been done in a way that it does not impinge on any of the existing priories or funding of the states. It is over and above the borrowing limits available to them to the extent of 4% of gross state domestic product. It is an attempt to move together to restore the health of the economy.

Can a GST Council kind of arrangement be looked at for formalising the expenditure coordination between the central and state governments?

I don’t think so. The finance minister held a meeting with all chief ministers and state finance ministers two months ago and this scheme is partly a result of that. The NITI Aayog is also a consultative forum for chief ministers and the prime minister.

Why is there a reduction in subsidies for FY23 as per budget estimates?

In the case of food, the trend in expenditure is very misleading. The 2020-21 figures include some Rs2.5 trillion of old arrears of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) taken as loan and which has been cleared by the government as part of our transparency clean up. We cleaned it up by paying it off in 2020-21. That’s why that is very high.

In the case of food subsidy, in 2021-22, about Rs1 trillion was provided for the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana which provides 25 kg of free wheat or rice in addition to the normal PDS. In 2022-23, we have only provided for normal PDS. We have not provided for continuation of the Garib Kalyan Yojana because it is not continued as on date. Also, these is no change in the scheme of food subsidy. No eligibility change so people will get what they were getting. People will get what they are getting. There is no impact on the consumer.

In the case of fertilizers, the current year’s budget estimate was Rs79,000 crore and it rose to Rs1.40 trillion because of global price increases and the government decided to insulate the farmers completely from the price increase. Next year the hope is that there could be some moderation in international commodity prices. So, we have provided subsidy on the assumption that prices may not be as high as they were this year, though they may be higher than they were in earlier years. That’s an estimate and all estimates are subject to correction when the situation changes.

