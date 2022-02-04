‘Return of normalcy is important for improvement in consumption’

The assumption that a solution to the consumption issue has to come from a fiscal source, I think, is erroneous. Some people have suffered income losses. I sympathise with them and it is certainly a significant issue. However, if those with enough income cannot consume because of restrictions, how will the jobs be made available to those who need jobs? This is a feature that is arising out of non-economic reasons. Till such time non-economic factors and restraints remain, the government can do nothing to restore consumption fully. This is the fundamental issue. Consumption will return only when normalcy returns. So, with vaccination, followed by a more agile approach to tackling covid, which is happening, we will gradually move to a situation where normalcy will return and restrictions will go. As long as restrictions are there, consumption will never to normal levels. For non-economic phenomena, you cannot find an economic solution. The solution has to be tailored to the disease.