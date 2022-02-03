One of the key features of this year’s budget is a sharp rise in capital expenditure by the Centre including a separate capex funding scheme for states. In an interview to Mint , finance secretary and secretary, expenditure, T V Somanathan explains the synergy between the Centre and the states on capital spending and assesses what is hindering a pick-up in consumption. Edited excerpts:

There is general feeling that the government has done so much on the supply side including a reduction in corporate tax rate but not so much to boost demand and consumption, including in budget for FY23. Isn’t that so?

If we want to prescribe a medicine, you first diagnose what is the cause of the disease. The consumption problem is partly a problem of incomes, but it is also very much a problem of artificial caps on consumption. We have put restrictions on consumption at different levels meant to fight back the pandemic- you cannot go to a shop two days a week, or cannot go to a shop after 9 pm, not to visit a movie hall or a restaurant etc. How will consumption pick up when we have artificial caps?

The assumption that a solution to the consumption issue has to come from a fiscal source is, I think, erroneous. Consumption restraint is partly, not completely, the issue here. Some people have suffered income loss and I recognize and sympathise with them. It certainly is a significant issue. But I think if those who are able to consume--those have enough income and have not been affected--are not able to consume (because of restrictions). Because they are not able to consume, jobs for those who need jobs are not being made available. This is a feature that is arising for non-economic reasons. Until such time as that these non-economic factors and restraint remains, nothing the government can do which can restore consumption to its full level. So, I believe this is fundamental. Consumption return can only happen when normalcy returns. So, with vaccination, followed by a more agile approach to tackling covid, which is already happening, we will gradually move to a situation where normalcy will return and restrictions may go away. So long as restrictions are there, consumption will never be normal. I think for these non-economic phenomena, you cannot find an economic solution. Solution has to be tailored to the disease.

The services sector seems to be the most affected sector during the pandemic. What is your assessment as far as the recovery of this segment is concerned?

The biggest pre-requisite to the recovery of the services sector is withdrawal of physical restrictions on provision of service. Once that happens, the conditions will be right for the revival of the services sector. We have made provisions for loans, loan guarantees, liberal funding provision from banks, but that can only be effective when physical business conditions change. And that is health related issue rather than financial parameter.

For restoration of demand and consumption it is important that we reassess the cost benefit trade-off between activity restrictions and health. I think that with successful mass vaccination having been achieved, the cost of restrictions like curfews and non-opening of service industry may become prohibitive compared to the benefits. We may have to reassess our strategy in light of the present situation.

What are the broad goals you have pursued in this year’s budget?

The main thrust or single big idea in the budget is to regenerate growth and employment and in particular, gainful employment. There is a difference between employment which is given as a relief measure and an employment which is a true employment which gives regular salary or wage. The thrust in this budget is to create gainful employment through a big programme of public capital expenditure, which will be distributed both through the Centre and states. The involvement of the states means that the capital expenditure will be widely dispersed and not just concentrating on building roads, railways, highways, telecom lines etc. Apart from central capex, the budget also has a big ₹1 lakh crore component for the states for their capital expenditure. This spending will be more dispersed in its application. All of these together are intended to create demand and jobs and kick off a multiplier effect. The hope is that we will see a revival of the private capital investment cycle when they see the results or effects of the public capital expenditure. This is the one large message.

Second message is that India has to be ready for the India of the future. So, we are addressing the current requirements fiscally. But there are many policy requirements and funding requirements for the future. Both are sought to be addressed in the Budget in terms of futuristic intervention. Some of these which do have fiscal impacts are four coal gasification plants, the green hydrogen mission which was announced last year being implemented now and a number of other drone related initiatives. There are a number of things which are focused on the future. The indigenous world class railway technology, the kavach system, is an example of how we will build the India of the future. There is a blend between trying to revive employment and growth in the short term and trying to lay the foundation for India of tomorrow.

Are we seeing greater synergy between Centre and states on stimulating economic growth through budgetary incentives?

The ₹1 trillion fund has been provided in the budget for states to undertake capital spending. This is an attempt to use the sources of both the Centre and states to achieve the objective of reviving growth and employment. And it has been done in a way that it does not impinge on any of the existing priories or funding of the states. It is because this is over and above the borrowing available to them to the extent of 4% of gross state domestic product. It is an attempt to move together to restore the health of the economy.

Can a GST Council kind of arrangement be looked at for formalising the expenditure coordination between the Centre and the states?

I don’t think so. The finance minister held a meeting with all chief ministers and finance ministers of states about two months ago and this scheme is partly a result of that consultation. The NITI Aayog is also a consultative forum of the chief ministers and the Prime Minister. Recently, we had a four-hour consultation by the finance minister with finance ministers and chief ministers of various states in which various ideas were given some of which are being implemented in this budget.

Why is there a reduction in subsidies for FY23 as per budget estimates?

In the case of food, the trend in expenditure is very misleading. The 2020-21 figures include some ₹2.5 trillion of old arrears of Food Corp. of India (FCI) taken as loan and which has been cleared by the government as part of our transparency clean up. The liabilities of government were being shown as if being liabilities of FCI. We cleaned it up by paying it off in 2020-21. That’s why that is very high.

In the case of food subsidy, in 2021-22, about ₹1 lakh crore was provided for PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana which entails 25 kg of free wheat or rice in addition to the normal PDS. In 2022-23, we have only provided for normal PDS. We have not provided for continuation of the Garib Kalyan Yojana because it is not continued as on date. Also, these is no change in scheme of food subsidy. No eligibility change so people will get what they were getting. People will get what they are getting. There is no impact on consumer.

In the case of fertlisers, the current year’s budget estimate was ₹79,000 crore and it rose to ₹1.40 lakh crore because of global price increases and the government decided to insulate the farmers completely from the price increase. Next year the hope is that there could be some moderation in international commodity prices. So, we have provided subsidy on the assumption that prices may not be as high as they were this year, though they may be higher than they were in earlier years. That’s an estimate and all estimates are subject to correction when situation changes.

