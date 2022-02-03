The assumption that a solution to the consumption issue has to come from a fiscal source is, I think, erroneous. Consumption restraint is partly, not completely, the issue here. Some people have suffered income loss and I recognize and sympathise with them. It certainly is a significant issue. But I think if those who are able to consume--those have enough income and have not been affected--are not able to consume (because of restrictions). Because they are not able to consume, jobs for those who need jobs are not being made available. This is a feature that is arising for non-economic reasons. Until such time as that these non-economic factors and restraint remains, nothing the government can do which can restore consumption to its full level. So, I believe this is fundamental. Consumption return can only happen when normalcy returns. So, with vaccination, followed by a more agile approach to tackling covid, which is already happening, we will gradually move to a situation where normalcy will return and restrictions may go away. So long as restrictions are there, consumption will never be normal. I think for these non-economic phenomena, you cannot find an economic solution. Solution has to be tailored to the disease.