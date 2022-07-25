Revamped SEZs called DESH to be allowed auto-renewal of licences

In a departure from provisions in the current law, units in the development hubs will be allowed to sell goods in the domestic market with customs duty to be paid only on the imported raw materials and not on the entire finished good. Under this, if raw materials are imported at zero duty from a free trade agreement partner country, no duty will have to be paid when the final product is sold in the domestic market. This acted as a big deterrent in the current SEZ regime, as duty on the final product was levied on sale in the domestic market instead of only on the inputs that were imported duty-free for manufacturing.