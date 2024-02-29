Economy
Revenge-spending Indians drank and dined after being cooped up in covid years
SummaryLatest government data show households spent more on alcohol and hotels than on clothing, packaged consumer goods and routine household maintenance in FY23
NEW DELHI : Indians spent liberally on dining at hotels and restaurants and on alcohol in 2022-23 while going easy on clothing, food and non-alcoholic beverages, clearly marking out their preferences emerging from two years of pandemic lockdowns.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more