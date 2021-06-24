Revenues of top 10 states set to top pre-pandemic heights: Crisil

Another factor that will provide a fillip to state revenues is sales tax. The price of crude oil has risen to around $70 per barrel versus $60 on average in FY20, leading to higher petrol and diesel prices. That, combined with the ₹10-13 per litre increase in central excise imposed last year, will increase the taxable value of fuel for levy of sales tax which accounts for 10% of state revenues.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}