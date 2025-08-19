Revised bidding criteria for highways may disqualify one in four existing road developers in near term: Crisil

The recent tightening of net worth norms for builders of hybrid annuity model (HAM) road projects could restrict one in four developers from bidding for such contracts in the near term, rating company Crisil said on Tuesday.

However, the strengthening of technical and financial qualification criteria should improve bidding discipline and construction quality after a phase of aggressive bidding over the past couple of years, Crisil said, citing its analysis of 74 developers who won 90% of HAM projects from FY22 to FY25.

The ministry of road transport and highways had relaxed the qualification criteria in FY21, leading to the number of bidders per project gradually increasing to 15 from five. This coincided with a reduction in road contracts awarded and bid premiums tanking to a discount of 10-15% on average by FY25 from a 16-20% premium prior to FY14.

The eligibility revisions announced on 10 July 2025 are aimed at preventing potential issues related to construction timelines and project quality due to aggressive bidding.

The minimum available net worth threshold for bidders has been increased to 20% of the estimated project cost from 15% earlier. The net worth will be calculated after deducting 20% of the balance value of existing public-private partnership projects undertaken by the developer. This will help in ensuring that the net worth is commensurate with the number and size of new HAM projects being bid for.

“Based on our assessment and average ticket size of ₹900-950 crore for new HAM projects, the revised qualification criteria of available net worth could potentially prevent 25% of the players who have won projects between fiscals 2022 and 2025 from bidding for new projects in the near term,” said Anand Kulkarni, director, Crisil Ratings.

Another 15-17% of the developers would not be able to add more than one project to their order books, Kulkarni said. This is because multiple projects won by some of them in the recent past would lead to substantial future commitments vis-à-vis their net worth. As ongoing projects make progress, some net worth will be freed up, enabling them to bid for new projects in one or two years, he said.

Technical threshold Another key change is the higher technical qualification threshold for developers. They must demonstrate a track record of building similar highways or structure-based projects to be eligible to bid for new projects. The revised criteria require them to have completed work equivalent to 35% of the estimated project cost of one similar project or 25% of two similar projects, compared with the earlier requirement of 20% of one similar project.

Additionally, thresholds have been raised for parameters such as timelines of past projects and the length of roads constructed. These changes are expected to ensure that developers have the appropriate technical knowhow and consequently improve overall construction standards.

Taking these aspects into account, the revised criteria should result in a balanced distribution of projects across existing and new developers and keep aggressive bidding in check, Crisil said.